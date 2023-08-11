CAG report reveals challenges in UDAN scheme implementation; only 52% of awarded routes commenced operations

In its latest report on the Ministry of Civil Aviation's regional connectivity scheme - UDAN, the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) stated that only 52 per cent (403 out of 774 routes) of the awarded routes were unable to commence operations.

Out of the 371 commenced routes, only 112 routes (30 per cent) successfully completed the full concession period of three years.

The CAG report also highlighted that among these 112 routes, only 54 routes (seven percent of the awarded routes) connecting 17 RCS Airports managed to sustain operations beyond the three-year concession period, as of March 2023.