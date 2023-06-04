Most train accidents in 2017–2021 due to derailments: CAG report

Out of 217 consequential train accidents between 2017 and 2021, the maximum number of accidents (163) were due to derailments, which constituted around 75 per cent of the total 'consequential accidents', states an audit report by the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) tabled before Parliament in December 2022.

According to the Indian Railways, consequential train accidents are those where there is loss of human life, human injury, loss of railway property and interruption to rail traffic. All other accidents are covered under ‘other train accidents’.

The report, titled 'Performance Audit on Derailment in Indian Railways' underscored that most of the accidents occurred due to derailments. Out of 23 factors, the biggest factor responsible for derailment was 'maintenance of track' (167 cases). This was followed by 'deviation of track parameters beyond permissible limits' (149 cases) and 'bad driving/over speeding' (144 cases), stated the report.