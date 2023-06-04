Most train accidents in 2017–2021 due to derailments: CAG report
The 2022 CAG report notes that the maximum number of accidents were due to derailment; the most frequent cause of derailment was poor maintenance of track
Out of 217 consequential train accidents between 2017 and 2021, the maximum number of accidents (163) were due to derailments, which constituted around 75 per cent of the total 'consequential accidents', states an audit report by the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) tabled before Parliament in December 2022.
According to the Indian Railways, consequential train accidents are those where there is loss of human life, human injury, loss of railway property and interruption to rail traffic. All other accidents are covered under ‘other train accidents’.
The report, titled 'Performance Audit on Derailment in Indian Railways' underscored that most of the accidents occurred due to derailments. Out of 23 factors, the biggest factor responsible for derailment was 'maintenance of track' (167 cases). This was followed by 'deviation of track parameters beyond permissible limits' (149 cases) and 'bad driving/over speeding' (144 cases), stated the report.
At least 288 people were killed and over 1,000 were injured in the three-train collision in Odisha's Balasore on the evening of Friday, 2 June, in what has been termed the country’s deadliest rail accident in more than 20 years. The triple train crash involved the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express, and a goods train.
The Coromandel Express, which was carrying around 1,500 passengers, was headed to Chennai from Shalimar railway station in West Bengal. The Howrah Superfast Express, which had started from Yeshwanthpur station in Karnataka’s Bengaluru and was headed to Howrah in West Bengal.
In the category 'Other Train Accidents', a total of 1,800 accidents took place. Of these, 1,229 were due to derailments (68 per cent). Out of the 2,017 consequential and non-consequential accidents (1,800 plus 217), 1,392 (69 per cent) accidents between 2017 and 2021 were due to derailments.
The number of accidents attributable to the 'Operating Department' was 275. 'Incorrect setting of points and other mistakes in shunting operations' accounted for 84 per cent. The audit report revealed that 422 train derailments were attributable to the 'Engineering Department' and the major cause of that was related to 'maintenance of track' (171 cases).
The number of derailments attributable to the 'Mechanical Department' was 182. Defects in 'wheel diameter variation and defects in coaches/wagons' were the major contributor (37 per cent) among the factors responsible for derailments. The number of accidents attributable to the 'Loco Pilots' was 154.
The CAG report scathingly notes that the overall expenditure on Priority-I works from Rashtriya Rail Sanraksha Kosh (RRSK) showed a declining trend from 81.55 per cent in 2017–18 to 73.76 per cent in 2019–20. In the Western Railway zone, the utilisation of funds for safety work was only 44.36 per cent. Western Railway is one of the busiest rail networks, being headquartered in Maharashtra’s Mumbai and extending up to Gujarat.
Accident inquiry reports of the Eastern Central Railway zone revealed that in 23 per cent of the total derailments (40 out of 172), one of the factors responsible for the derailments was improper track maintenance.
The Rashtriya Rail Sanraksha Kosh (RRSK) is a fund that was created in 2017–18 with a corpus of ₹1 lakh crore for critical safety related works over a period of five years. Accordingly, a provision of ₹20,000 crore has been made in the Budget Estimates and Revised Estimate, 2017–2018 out of the RRSK to fund essential works for ensuring railway safety.
However, the allotment of funds for track renewal works declined to ₹7,417 crore in 2019–20 from ₹9,607.65 crore in 2018–19. The funds allocated to track renewal works were also not fully utilised. Out of 1,127 derailments during 2017–21, 289 derailments (26 per cent) were linked to track renewals.
The '2016–17 Standing Committee Report on Railways' states that 'the target kept for track renewals are not commensurate with the actual requirement on ground. The physical as well as financial targets in respect of track renewals need to be enhanced as per the annual requirement for track renewals for safety'.
The report also stated that 'the purpose of RRSK is gradually being eroded due to non-appropriation of required funds from internal resources of Railways'. As a result, short deployment of funds by the railways from internal resources to the tune of ₹15,775 crore (78.88 per cent) out of the total share of ₹20,000 crore had defeated the primary objective of the creation of an RRSK to support absolute safety in the railways.
Instead, the expenditure on non-priority areas rose from 2.76 per cent (₹463 crore in 2017–18) to 6.35 per cent (₹1004 crore) in the year 2019–20.
A white paper states that Indian Railways has 1,14,907 km of total track length, of which 4,500 km of track should be renewed annually. However, due to financial constraints, the progress in track renewals is constantly coming down over the last six years. This, the paper observes, will also result in reduced reliability of assets.
The CAG audit underscored that in 63 per cent of accidents (in a total of 540), the 'inquiry reports' were not submitted to the authorities within the prescribed time schedule. In 49 per cent of cases (421), there was even a delay in the acceptance of the reports by authorities.