Odisha train tragedy: Around 90 trains cancelled, 46 diverted; helplines 0674-2534027, 033-26382217

As of Sunday morning, around 90 trains have been cancelled, mostly in the Southern and South Eastern Railway Zones, while 46 were diverted and 11 short-terminated following the three-train accident in Odisha's Balasore on Friday in which 288 people were killed.

According to the latest data released by the two zones, the South Eastern Railway cancelled trains such as the Chennai-Howrah Mail, the Darbhanga-Kanniyakumari Express and the Kamakhya-LTT Express journey commencing on June 3.

It has also cancelled the Patna-Puri Special train with journey commencing on June 4.