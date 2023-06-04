Mumbai–Goa Vande Bharat train cancelled due to Odisha train accident
The grand flag-off ceremony of the Vande Bharat Express from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai was planned for 3 June
The Madgaon–CSMT Vande Bharat Express train, which was to be flagged off on Saturday and planned with much fanfare, was cancelled in deference to the nation's grief over the horrific triple-train accident in Odisha on Friday.
The Ministry of Railways has postponed the inaugural run of the train indefinitely.
It was one of the several state celebrations planned on 3 June, as the BJP cancelled all events on Saturday connected to the government's ninth anniversary of being in power at the Centre.
The Indian Railways had planned a grand ceremony for the Vande Bharat Express train to depart from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT).
Union railways minister Ashwini Vaishnaw claimed that all states would be covered by Vande Bharat trains. A senior official from the railway ministry said, "There is no clarity on whether there will be another grand flag-off of this Vande Bharat train or it will depart from the CSMT without it."
However, following the cancellation, it is not known when the fourth Vande Bharat train will commence running on a regular schedule.
This Vande Bharat was supposed to be the first eight-car train of the series, and was planned to run six days a week, with halts at CSMT, Dadar, Thane, Panvel, Khed, Ratnagiri, Kankavali, Thivim and Madgaon stations, covering the journey in 7 hours and 50 minutes.
The grand departure function planned for 3 June was to begin at 10:45 am under the aegis of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Speeches from Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant and Union railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw were also on the agenda, along with a presentation on how the new train would benefit people travelling on the Mumbai–Goa route.
The ministry had already carried out its last few trial runs and inspected the mechanical and electrical workings of the train at Madgaon station.
Also Read: Odisha Train Tragedy: The nation reacts
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines