Mumbai–Goa Vande Bharat train cancelled due to Odisha train accident

The Madgaon–CSMT Vande Bharat Express train, which was to be flagged off on Saturday and planned with much fanfare, was cancelled in deference to the nation's grief over the horrific triple-train accident in Odisha on Friday.

The Ministry of Railways has postponed the inaugural run of the train indefinitely.

It was one of the several state celebrations planned on 3 June, as the BJP cancelled all events on Saturday connected to the government's ninth anniversary of being in power at the Centre.