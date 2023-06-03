Odisha Train Tragedy: The nation reacts
233 killed, around 900 injured in Odisha triple train crash
The Odisha train tragedy has drawn reactions from across the nation. Just as condolences pour in for the victims, several people have called out the government for not taking measures to prevent accidents of this scale.
According to the latest reports, the death toll has reached 233, with 900 people injured.
The ruling Trinamool Congress in West Bengal on Friday demanded Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw's resignation over the horrific triple train crash in neighbouring Odisha.
TMC's national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee alleged that the Centre was spending crores of rupees on software to spy on opposition leaders while neglecting the installation of anti-collision devices in trains to prevent such accidents.
He said the Narendra Modi government at the Centre was boasting of Vande Bharat trains and newly-constructed railway stations to bolster political support by "misleading the public", but neglecting the safety measures.
Banerjee said it is the impoverished and marginalised people who bear the brunt of "the apathy of the Centre" and their actions, whether it is demonetisation, GST, lockdowns, farm laws or inadequate railway safety measures.
"My heart goes out to the families who lost their loved ones and wishing a speedy recovery to the injured, and if there remains a semblance of conscience, the Railway Minister should resign. NOW!" he wrote on Facebook.
The BJP accused the TMC leader of trying to politicise the tragic accident.
"When Mamata Banerjee was the railway minister, then too train accidents happened, did she resign? The answer is no. The TMC should stop politicising a tragic accident," BJP state spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya said
"I am deeply saddened by the death of more than 50 persons in the train accident which taken place in Balasore of Odisha. I will pray for the souls of the deceased," Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said on Friday.
He also wished that the injured persons in the accident recover soonest.
Former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that he was "deeply saddened by the loss of lives in a train accident in Odisha. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured".
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took to Twitter to convey his heartfelt sympathies to the families who lost their loved ones in this heart-wrenching event. He prayed for the departed souls to find solace in the divine abode and urged strength and courage for the affected families during these trying times.
Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi said on Friday that he is extremely distressed by the fatal train accident in Odisha's Balasore.
Tamil Nadu Raj Bhawan said in a statement, "Extremely distressed by the accident of Chennai-bound Coromandel Express in Odisha. My heart goes to the families who lost their dear ones. May the injured recover fast. All out rescue and relief operations are going on. Governor Ravi."
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin also extended his condolences to the families of the deceased.
A delegation from Tamil Nadu led by Transport Minister S.S. Sivasanlar has left for Odisha following directions from the Chief Minister.
Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has expressed deep grief over the train accident near Bahanaga Bazar Railway Station in Balasore district of Odisha.
Terming this as the most unfortunate incident, the Chief Minister expressed his grief over the death of several people and serious injuries in this terrible accident.
The CM conveyed his deepest condolences to the bereaved families.
He requested the state and Union Governments to take steps to provide better treatment to the injured and extend adequate support to the families of those who lost their lives in the accident.
President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP chief J.P. Nadda, and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and other leaders expressed grief over the loss of lives in the rail accident in Odisha's Balasore on Friday evening.
"Deeply anguished to know about the loss of lives in an unfortunate rail accident in Balasore, Odisha. My heart goes out to the bereaved families. I pray for the success of rescue operations and quick recovery of the injured," Murmu said in a tweet.
In a tweet, the Prime Minister said: "Distressed by the train accident in Odisha. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. Spoke to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and took stock of the situation. Rescue ops are underway at the site of the mishap and all possible assistance is being given to those affected."
Vaishnaw tweeted: "Rushing to the site in Odisha. My prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured and condolences to the bereaved families.
"Rescue teams mobilised from Bhubaneswar and Kolkata. NDRF, State government teams and Airforce also mobilised. Will take all hands required for the rescue ops."
He announced an ex-gratia compensation of Rs 10 lakh for those dead, Rs 2 Lakh for those grievously injured and Rs 50,000 for those who suffered minor injuries.
"The train accident at Balasore in Odisha is deeply agonising. The NDRF team has already reached the accident site, and other teams are also rushing to join the rescue operation. My condolences to the bereaved families and praying for the speedy recovery of those injured," Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted.
"Deeply pained by the loss of precious lives in the tragic train accident in Odisha. My thoughts and prayers are with the affected passengers and their families. Praying for the speedy recovery to the injured," Rajnath Singh tweeted.
"Deeply saddened to hear about the tragic train accident in Odisha's Balasore. Rescue ops are underway and the NDRF team is providing all the possible assistance to the affected people. I appeal the local BJP karyakartas to provide the necessary support in the rescue efforts. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured," Nadda tweeted.
"Deeply saddened by the terrible train tragedy involving Coromandel Express in Odisha. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims. We urge the authorities to expedite rescue operations and provide relief to the injured. Request Congress workers to provide all possible help," Kharge tweeted.
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, in a tweet, said: "Saddened by the news of death of several people in a train accident in Odisha's Balasore. May God give peace to those who died. My prayers are with the families in this hour of grief. Wishing for the speedy recovery of the injured."
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi tweeted" "Anguished by the tragic news of the accident involving the Coromandel Express, in Balasore, Odisha. My heart goes out to the bereaved families. Wishing for the speedy recovery of those injured. I urge Congress workers & leaders to extend all support needed for rescue efforts."
Canadian PM Justin Trudeau has also expressed his anguish over the tragedy. "The images and reports of the train crash in Odisha, India break my heart. I’m sending my deepest condolences to those who lost loved ones, and I’m keeping the injured in my thoughts. At this difficult time, Canadians are standing with the people of India," he has said.
Odisha and Tamil Nadu will observe a one-day state mourning today to mourn the lives lost in this tragic accident.
Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw took stock of the situation at the accident site in Balasore where search and rescue operation is underway. "It's a big tragic accident. Railway, NDRF, SDRF, and State govt are conducting the rescue operation. Best possible healthcare facilities will be provided. Compensation was announced yesterday. A high-level committee has been formed to inquire about it," he said
