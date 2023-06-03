Odisha Train Tragedy: The nation reacts

The Odisha train tragedy has drawn reactions from across the nation. Just as condolences pour in for the victims, several people have called out the government for not taking measures to prevent accidents of this scale.

According to the latest reports, the death toll has reached 233, with 900 people injured.

The ruling Trinamool Congress in West Bengal on Friday demanded Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw's resignation over the horrific triple train crash in neighbouring Odisha.

TMC's national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee alleged that the Centre was spending crores of rupees on software to spy on opposition leaders while neglecting the installation of anti-collision devices in trains to prevent such accidents.

He said the Narendra Modi government at the Centre was boasting of Vande Bharat trains and newly-constructed railway stations to bolster political support by "misleading the public", but neglecting the safety measures.