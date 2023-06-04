Odisha Train Tragedy: Questions and condolences

As the death toll from the horrific triple train accident in Odisha's Balasore district mounts to 288, with 1100 injured—reactions and condolences are pouring in from across the world.

The crash involving Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express and Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express, which were carrying around 2,500 passengers, and a goods train occurred around 7 PM on Friday near the Bahanaga Bazar station in Balasore, about 250 km south of Kolkata and 170 km north of Bhubaneswar.

Investigators were on Saturday looking into any human error, signal failure and other possible causes behind the three-train crash. Preliminary investigations have revealed that a signal was given to Coromandel Express to enter the main line but it was taken off and the train entered the loop line and crashed into a goods train parked there.