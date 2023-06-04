Odisha train tragedy: Who is accountable, asks Congress; demands Ashwini Vaishnaw's resignation

The clamour for Union railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw’s resignation for the horrific triple train accident in Odisha's Balasore, one of the deadliest in India's railway history, has been growing louder since Saturday, 3 June, as the figures of casualties and injuries kept mounting. The accident took place in the evening of Friday, 2 June.

Unlike the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and other Opposition parties, the Indian National Congress had refrained from attacking the Central government on Friday and Saturday. In a mark of respect for those killed in the ghastly accident, Congress leaders joined the nation in its grief and mourning, saying the focus needed to be on rescue and relief first.