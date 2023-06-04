Odisha train tragedy: Railway official noted signalling system flaws in Feb

In the initial probe into the deadly train crash in Odisha on Friday, 2 June, it was revealed that the accident was caused most likely by the failure of the signalling system, amidst declining resources for track inspections and shortfalls in pledged funds for critical safety-related works.

However, according to news reports, at least one official within the railway board had already warned of flaws in the signalling system back in February.

The chief operating manager of the South Western Railway zone had raised concerns over signal failure for an express train in a communication with the subject 'Serious unsafe incident happened at Hosadurga Road station of Birur–Chikjajur section of Mysore division on 08.02.2023, involving Train no. 12649 Sampark Kranti Express, leading to condition for averted head-on collision with a down goods train [sic]', stated a news report in The Print.