BJP's corruption & loot taking nation on highway to hell: Kharge on Dwarka expressway CAG report

CAG has said that the "cost of this project was originally estimated at Rs 528.8 crore but later increased to Rs 7,287.2 crore by the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) Board .

"A whopping 1,278 per cent increase," said Kharge.



"Dwarka Expressway was appraised and approved without any detailed project report. The planned toll rates shall hinder the recovery of capital cost of the project and result in undue financial burden on commuters," he said.



Further, citing the report, the Congress leader said the lLane configurations of the Dwarka Expressway were determined without analysing the development of nearby competing infrastructure and the construction was done with suboptimal specifications.