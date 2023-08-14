Dwarka Expressway cost 14 times more than approved amount, says CAG

Flagging the “very high” civil cost of Dwarka Expressway, the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) said that the project built under the Centre’s Bharatmala Pariyojana phase-1, has exceeded the amount approved by the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) by 14 times.

The CAG, in its annual report has said that National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) Board approved the Dwarka Expressway with civil cost of Rs 7,287.29 crore with per km Rs 250.77 crore as against per km civil cost of Rs 18.20 crore approved by CCEA.

The report also revealed that the Delhi-Vadodara Expressway with civil cost of around Rs 32,839 crore which was not included in the CCEA approved list of BPP-I projects was approved at the level of NHAI Board.

“NHAI, which was developing 70,950 km of national highways length out of 76,999 km of national highways length determined for BPP-I, was also delegated the power to decide the mode of construction of the projects being implemented by it. Audit observed that the decisions on mode of construction were being taken by NHAI without any valid justification on record,” the CAG report said.