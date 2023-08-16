Congress charges Centre with CAG reports, alleges corruption in govt schemes & projects

The Congress on Wednesday charged the Centre over alleged irregularities in several government schemes and projects as highlighted by the Comptroller Auditor General of India (CAG) and demanded Prime Minister Narendra Modi to break his silence.

Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters here, Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate said: "It is a big issue of scams. The CAG, which does the auditing of the government accounts, has highlighted seven scams. Now we feel that Prime Minister and the government should carry out a raid on CAG, as how they are questioning the government."

Taking a jibe at the Prime Minister, she said that he does nothing wrong and has built an image of honesty, but the CAG report questions it, adding that it must be a big international conspiracy.