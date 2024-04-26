Tejasvi Surya booked for soliciting votes on grounds of religion: EC
Surya is contesting against Congress candidate Sowmya Reddy, daughter of Karnataka transport minister Ramalinga Reddy
A case has been filed against BJP MP and Bangalore South candidate Tejasvi Surya for allegedly posting a video on a social media platform and soliciting votes on the grounds of religion, the Election Commission said on Friday, 26 April.
He is contesting against Congress candidate Sowmya Reddy, daughter of Karnataka transport minister Ramalinga Reddy.
Taking to 'X', the Karnataka chief electoral officer posted: "Case is booked against Tejasvi Surya MP and candidate of Bengaluru South PC on April 25 at Jayanagar police station for posting a video on X handle and soliciting votes on the grounds of religion."
Also Read: Lok Sabha polls: It’s Modi vs Karnataka
According to information, the case has been filed with Jayanagar police station in Bengaluru.
The Congress has fielded Sowmya Reddy in the Bengaluru South constituency.
"Today is a celebration day in Karnataka. It is a festival of democracy. Millions of people will go out and vote... This is not just a right, but also a duty, because if we don't vote, we are not registering our voice, and contributing meaningfully to a democracy," Surya told ANI.
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines