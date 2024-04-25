Lok Sabha polls: It’s Modi vs Karnataka

The Lok Sabha polls in Karnataka are not a battle between the Congress and the BJP this time, or even between the Congress and Modi, says veteran political journalist D. Umapathy. In 2024, it is actually Karnataka vs Modi, he feels. The sentiment, amplified in the Congress campaign too, is shared by many, with good reason.

Barely three days before polling for 14 of the state’s 28 Lok Sabha seats on 26 April, the Modi government sought a “week’s time” from the Supreme Court “to do something” about Karnataka’s complaint against the union government. The state had moved the court in March, alleging that the central government had deliberately ignored its need for drought relief. Significantly, Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman refuted the charge the very next day.

The Supreme Court bench of justices B.R. Gavai and Sandeep Mehta has to tell the Attorney General of India, “Resolve this amicably. We have a federal structure. Both the Union and the states are equal partners.” The state had sought Rs 18,171.44 crore from the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) six months ago.

The state argued that the Centre’s inaction was violative of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, in which the Manual for Drought Management requires the central government to take a final decision on granting NDRF assistance to a state within a month of receipt of the report from its inter-ministerial central team (IMCT). The IMCT visited Karnataka in October 2023 and submitted its report within weeks.