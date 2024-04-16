Karnataka: From Tejasvi Surya to Kumaraswamy, ‘nari shakti’ guns for BJP

The party which swears by 'nari shakti (woman power)' appears to be working overtime to alienate women in Karnataka.

Tejasvi Surya, the BJP MP from South Bengaluru, left a meeting in a huff after angry depositors duped by a cooperative bank run by a BJP leader accosted him with inconvenient questions. In videos, Surya is seen pushing away the arm of a woman as he exits, triggering howls of protest.

Earlier this month, BJP MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal courted controversy by flippantly describing the family of Congress minister Dinesh Gundu Rao as "half Pakistani", alluding to his wife Tabassum being born into a Muslim family.

Now an important NDA ally, H.D. Kumaraswamy of the Janata Dal (Secular), has caused another furore by alleging that women in the state had become "wayward" and "lost their way" (daari tapidaare in Kannada) because of the five guarantees of the Congress government!

The free rides for women in state transport buses, Rs 2,000 given every month to women heads of poor families, and the 10 kg free monthly rice scheme, three of those five guarantees, have seen runaway success and consolidated women’s support for the Congress.

Livid ranks of women were seen raising a slogan of "go back Kumaraswamy!" Mandya, from where the JD(S) leader is contesting, witnessed dharnas (sit-ins) and saw angry women bringing token gifts of bangles and blouse pieces for the leader, offering to make him one of their own.

Kumaraswamy, in a bid to placate the women, clarified that what he meant to say was that the Congress was misleading innocent village women in the name of guarantees. “Without giving you strength [that nari shakti again], the Congress government is trying to keep you in a position where you seek alms and survive on doles,” he said, angering his audience further.