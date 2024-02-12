Siddaramaiah: BJP wants to destabilise guarantee schemes in Karnataka

The chief minister continued on a post shared on X (formerly Twitter), referring to Union home minister Amit Shah's visit:

'Now, the Home Minister Amit Shah, who has arrived in Karnataka, has vented his envy towards our government by saying 'the treasury is empty because of the guarantee schemes'.

'If this is Amit Shah's firm opinion, he should participate in a public debate with me. I can prove that our treasury is not empty because of the guarantee schemes; instead, there is an unfair distribution of taxes from the Centre to the state,' added Siddaramaraiah.

The argument seems to be of a piece with recent remarks from several ministers of the southern states arguing that if anything, the South is being effectively penalised for its success on public welfare and development indices.

In contrast, it has been argued, the northern states get more from the Centre due to a strategy that almost seems to reward poor human development measures. (More on that in the link below.)