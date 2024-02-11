Why the South is angry

"Is Gujarat a beggar state? Are we beggars? People of Gujarat send Rs 60,000 crore and what comes back?” scoffed the then chief minister Narendra Modi in December 2012.

Come February 2024, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scoffing again. This time his barbs are aimed at the Opposition for sowing seeds of disunity and at the southern states for demanding a higher share of taxes from the Centre. "PM Modi is the political opposite of CM Modi," jibed former Tamil Nadu finance minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan.

The provocation was a day-long fast led by Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah and deputy chief minister D.K. Shivakumar. All the MPs and MLAs from the state gathered at Jantar Mantar in Delhi on 7 February.

BJP MP from South Bengaluru Tejasvi Surya took to X to prove that, in absolute terms, the devolution of taxes to Karnataka in the 10 years since 2014 was two-and-a-half times more than in the previous decade (2004–14). What he failed to mention was the surge in tax collection and correspondingly higher taxes contributed by the state during this decade.

“Around 4.5 lakh crore rupees will be Karnataka’s contribution to central taxes this year,” said Karnataka minister Ramalinga Reddy, but, according to the formula laid down by the 15th Finance Commission, “only Rs 50,000 crore will come back to the state from South India".

Not just Karnataka, the share of all five southern states has declined since 2020.

"States contribute to the Union so that we can all grow. But the Union also has equal responsibilities towards every state. What would PM Narendra Modi say to CM Modi on the funds due to states?" tweeted Congress general secretary K.C. Venugopal.

What triggered the outrage was a table in the interim Budget that indicated that this year, Uttar Pradesh will receive a larger share of Central taxes than all the Southern states combined. On what grounds? Yes, U.P. is the largest state with a higher population, but as per the 2011 census, the total population of the five Southern states (240 million) was higher than the population of U.P. (199.8 million). The Southern states are more efficient and have scored better on birth control and social indices. Why, then, are they being punished?