Kerala CM leads protest in Delhi for state's tax share, joined by other CMs, parties

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan led a delegation of Left Democratic Front MLAs, MPs and senior leaders at a visually striking red and white covered sit-in protest march at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Thursday to demand the state’s share of taxes.

He was joined by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab Chief minister Bhagwat Mann, National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah, DMK leaders Tiruchi Siva and Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, VCK leader Thol. Thirumavalavan, SP MP Kapil Sibal along with Communist Party of India-Marxist General Secretary Sitaram Yechury and Communist Party of India General Secretary D Raja.

At the protest, Vijayan highlighted that the allocation of the states has reduced considerably. “States are being made to cover 65 per cent of its expenses and the Union government gives just 35 percent, but the revenue sharing is in the reverse. Over the years, the Union has been making laws that encroach upon the states' powers and duties in several sectors, even on law and order,” stressed Vijayan.

During the 10th Finance Commission, Kerala’s share was 3.87 per cent, in the 14th Finance Commission it became to 2.5 per cent, pointed out Vijayan, and in the 15th Finance Commission, Kerala’s share dropped to 1.9 percent.

Despite the Union having a lower share than the states in many central schemes, they are keen to brand them. “They even go to the extent of saying that funds will not be issued if there is no branding. Branding is essentially labeling. By doing so, the self-worth of the beneficiaries of such schemes is being questioned. No responsible government that sees development and welfare as people's genuine rights can name and shame its own citizens,” explained Vijayan.