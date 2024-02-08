UP will take 64 years to catch up with TN: minister calls 'achhe din' bluff

Contrary to the propaganda of good governance and claims that the economy of Uttar Pradesh, as a proportion of India’s GDP (gross domestic product), had overtaken that of Tamil Nadu, the northern state will actually take 64 years to catch up with TN, even if UP grows at a two per cent higher rate every year.

In a scathing and masterful comparison between the economic performance of UP and TN published in the Frontline, Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, a former finance minister of the state and its current IT minister, called the bluff that claimed that UP’s GSDP (gross state domestic product) was at 9.2 per cent higher than TN’s 9.1 per cent.

These are some of the points made with official data and infographics by the minister:

· In 2004-05, UP’s economy was 19 per cent larger than that of TN and remained larger until 2013-14. It has steadily fallen since the dawn of 'achhe din' and in 2022-23, was 95.48 per cent of TN’s economy.

· Even by NITI Ayog’s contentious claims, questioned by experts, two per cent of TN's population lives in poverty, compared to almost 23 per cent in UP.