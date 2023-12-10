Actual annual GDP of Modi govt 5.4 per cent, only quarterly growth being highlighted: Congress

The Congress on Sunday took a shot at the Centre, saying it was talking about ‘transformative GDP growth in India’ based only on the recent quarterly growth numbers, and said the annual average GDP growth rate so far under Narendra Modi as prime minister was 5.4 per cent.

In a post on X, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, "The Prime minister and finance minister are repeatedly talking up the ‘transformative GDP growth in India’ based on the recent numbers for July-September 2023. But if you leave aside quarterly growth numbers, which could be high or low for a number of reasons. What matters a lot more - to understand how well the economy is doing - is annual growth rates over a longer period of time."