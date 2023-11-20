The $4 trillion false alarm: Frenzy over India's stellar GDP growth premature

During the much-anticipated cricket match that held the nation's attention most of Sunday afternoon and evening, a flurry of tweets from key figures within the Modi government claimed a significant economic milestone for India—that we had crossed the $4 trillion mark in GDP.

Among those who took to X (formerly Twitter) to post about it were union ministers G. Kishan Reddy and Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Maharashtra’s deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and businessman Gautam Adani.

Many of them have since deleted their tweets, which showed an unverified screenshot of India’s latest achievement. This unexpected proclamation ignited a wave of celebrations, amplification, discussions and scepticism in equal measure, seemingly, prompting a closer examination of the country's economic reality in the wake of the cricket fever—which died down fast overnight.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh in a post on X said: