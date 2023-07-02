Karnataka pays the price with rice

Do not lose out on the prime minister’s blessings by voting BJP out of power in Karnataka”—that was the stark warning sent out by BJP president J.P. Nadda while addressing an election rally in Karnataka’s Haveri on 19 April. His words have proved prophetic. The BJP soundly lost the election and the retribution has been swift in coming.

One of the poll promises made by the Congress was that under the Anna Bhagya scheme 2.0, each person living below the poverty line (BPL) would get 10 kg of rice per person every month. The new chief minister Siddaramaiah had announced that the scheme would be rolled out on 1 July.

But on 13 June, the Union government ordered the Food Corporation of India (FCI) to discontinue the sale of rice to the states. With the prime minister apparently having withdrawn his ashirwad (blessings) from the state, the scheme was at risk of being deferred indefinitely.

As if on cue, BJP leaders in Karnataka have served an ultimatum to the Congress government: roll out the scheme or be prepared for protests and dharnas, warned former chief ministers B.S. Yediyurappa and Basavaraj Bommai.

However, a defiant chief minister Siddaramaiah has reiterated his resolve to implement the scheme. The state government will have to call for tenders to supply the rice from the open market, which will take time —a minimum of two months, he rued. “We have called for quotations from central government agencies like NCCF, NAFED and Kendriya Bhandar,” he added. There is no guarantee, of course, that they will oblige.