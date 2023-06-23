Centre refuses to supply rice for Karnataka state scheme, cites 'low stock'

Food minister for Karnataka K.H. Muniyappa told the press on Friday, 23 June, that Union minister Piyush Goyal had turned down the Karnataka government's request for rice to supplied for free distribution by the state government, citing a lack of stocks.

The distribution would see the implementation of the Indian National Congress's pre-poll campaign promise in the state.

However, after meeting the Union food minister, Muniyappa came away empty-handed, as his counterpart at the Centre claimed he was "unable to give" this much away to the state.

Muniyappa expressed incredulity, saying, "We are ready to pay the price. But the minister has said there is no stock." He added that compared to the required buffer stock of 135 lakh tonnes of rice, the central pool currently has 262 lakh tonnes.

"We requested [10 kg of free rice] for BPL cardholders. He (Goyal) said it is not possible to give. It is politically motivated. The minister is not willing to give even though the rice is available," Muniyappa told reporters.