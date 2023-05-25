Fortified rice: Public policy served raw

On 15 August 2021, Prime Minister Narendra Modi mounted the ramparts of Delhi’s Red Fort, a place that tempts leaders to make grand speeches to the crowd below. He announced that more than half of India would be fed rice fortified with micronutrients by 2024 to eradicate anaemia. But in his haste, he served a public health policy that was raw and potentially dangerous to health.

Documents accessed by The Reporters’ Collective reveal that while going ahead with the decision, Modi ignored the fact that the majority of pilot projects launched by his government to test the rice’s nutritional impact had not taken off at all.

The government overruled the finance ministry’s red flag calling the move ‘premature’ before understanding its impact on human health. Sacks of fortified rice were trucked out despite the head of the country’s leading medical research body calling for wider consultations, following ‘serious concerns’ on the ‘adverse effects’ of fortified rice on children.

But Modi, unhindered by internal and external warnings, announced the government’s plan to mandatorily supply fortified rice to over 80 crore Indians, most of them poor, under all food security schemes. So far, in order to mitigate rising incidence of anaemia and micronutrient deficiency, the central government has allocated over 137.74 lakh tonnes of fortified rice to the states for beneficiaries of different welfare schemes.

Official data shows that over 1.7 million children in India are classified as ‘severely acute malnourished’. Of particular concern to public health activists is the rise in anaemia—caused by deficiency in dietary iron.

Overall, it’s estimated that 67.1 per cent of children under 5 years of age and 57 per cent women between 15 and 49 years of age in India are anaemic. In 2019–21, anaemia cases among children rose 9 per cent compared to 2015–16. The government claims rice fortified with iron, folic acid and vitamin B-12 will mitigate India’s problem of rising micronutrient deficiency, also called hidden hunger.

Globally, food fortification has been one of the weapons in the war against micronutrient deficiency. In India, the most famous was the campaign to fortify salt with iodine to eliminate goitre. Even as the government powers on with its plans to supply fortified rice under all welfare schemes by 2024, it has simultaneously begun supplying fortified wheat, oil and milk under select welfare schemes in some states.

Experts say the artificial injection of micronutrients by fortification is not a

long-term solution. They say a diversified diet and adequate food delivered at affordable prices are the solutions. But in the past, to cut costs, the Union government has actively worked to either diminish or restrict access to fresh, nutritious food under its various food security schemes. And now it has fallen back on supplying artificially fortified food to improve the population’s health.

But science hasn’t yet given a thumbs-up to fortified rice.

Fortified rice is made by beating rice grains into a dough, adding micronutrients to it and then machine-carving the dough back into grains that resemble rice. One such artificial kernel is mixed with 100 normal rice grains.

To test if such fortified rice really cures anaemia and other micronutrient deficiencies like stunting and wasting, the government launched test projects under a pilot scheme in February 2019. The testing was to continue until March 2022. But instead of waiting for the results of all the pilot projects, Prime Minister Modi announced a full-blown scheme in 2021, affecting over half of the country’s population.

At the point of this announcement, 9 of the 15 pilot projects planned across 15 states that consented had not even taken off. But government officials took Modi’s Independence Day announcement as a call to action and even cited the Prime Minister’s speech when seeking administrative approvals for the scheme.

The states didn’t show much appetite for the pilot scheme, and rice was supplied in just six districts—one district per state—at project half-time. And four states started distributing rice just after Modi’s Independence Day speech. Result: The pilot scheme flopped.

“So many people questioned us about why our pilots were not successful,” said Sudhanshu Panday, then secretary at the food and public distribution department, at a seminar held in Delhi on 25 October 2021. “We had started pilots in 15 states—one district in each of [the 15] states. But there were fundamental problems in the pilot,” he said, adding that “the problems were purely logistics and supply-side related”. He did not comment on how these pilots with their fundamental flaws could have been expected to generate valid scientific results.

India’s State-run think tank NITI Aayog’s senior adviser Anurag Goyal too, in an internal meeting with the government on universalising the scheme, admitted that the pilots were “not very successful”.

But when asked about the success of the pilot projects in Parliament on 5 August 2022, the women and child development ministry lied: “The pilot was successful in ensuring the ecosystem for fortified rice throughout the country.” It said that the pilots allowed key players in the scheme to prepare for a universal scale-up. However, it remained mum on the impact of fortified rice on nutrient deficiency, despite it being one of the key objectives of the pilot.