Modi’s choice to feed half of India fortified 'rice' is bonanza for Dutch firm

Within 18 months of Modi’s announcement, Royal DSM set up a 3,600-tonne capacity fortified rice kernel plant in Hyderabad. Scheffler told The Print that Royal DSM is working with the government, NGOs and rice millers in India to expand its production.

DSM is estimated to have already cornered 17 per cent of the Indian micronutrient premix market, says market research agency Giract. The domestic market was estimated to be worth over Rs660 crore in 2021, and soon it will be worth Rs1,800 crore a year, thanks to the Union government's mandate.

While DSM is open about its business strategy involving non-profits and engagement with governments, it's not the only corporate that would stand to gain significantly from the government's decision. Neither is their modus operandi unique. Many global companies in the business of food and nutrition products lobby through non-profits and directly to create markets in the developing world.

A Meeting in Mexico

The idea to rapidly “rally” non-profits and corporates to push rice fortification in developing countries was crystallised way back in 2016, in Cancun, Mexico. International non-profits congregated to attend a symposium on rice fortification organised by DSM and some global NGOs. The agenda on the table was a grand one: “Create a movement that will deliver a global roadmap for scaling up rice fortification.”

One of the speakers, the current president of non-profit group Nutrition International, Joel Spicer said at the symposium, “The policy advocacy piece is missing from the rice fortification agenda. We need to communicate with the governments’ policy makers — and establish how much the scale-up of rice fortification will cost, what they will get from it and who’s going to pay for it.”

A month after the conference, the food safety regulator of India, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), set up a ‘resource hub’ geared specifically to fortification. One can only guess if it was a mere coincidence or not. The Food Fortification Resource Centre, as it came to be called, planned ‘alignment and advocacy’ and worked towards ‘creating demand’ for fortification.

These are business terms to describe the act of convincing governments to make it a must for people to consume such food products. Indian and international food product companies have always eyed the Union government’s vast food security schemes serving more than 80 crore people in India. In 2016, the fortified food producers set their sights on this Indian market.

A bevy of international non-profits, including Nutrition International and one previously owned and still funded by DSM, became partners in the resource centre, which works as the government’s nodal arm for fortification and is dependent on non-profits for every aspect of its functioning. They attended meetings on fortification and were invited to major government policy meetings, thus playing a major role in lobbying for food fortification with lawmakers in India.

When the resource centre released the primary document that sketched out the plan for fortification in 2017, it listed nutrition non-profit Sight and Life as one of the government’s partners in scaling up fortification across the country. Sight and Life previously operated ‘under the umbrella’ of DSM and continues to be funded ‘generously’ by the firm. While the non-profit claims it is an ‘independent foundation’, half its board members— including the chair of the board of trustees—are DSM personnel. As a partner, the non-profit would be involved in setting policies and even have a say in notifying the food regulator's standards for fortifying rice.

The 2017 document calls for a joint advocacy campaign led by the FSSAI — “bringing the credibility, authenticity and trust of the government” — but adds that this would be done “with financial contributions from the industry and premix suppliers”.

While the government was still chalking out plans to scale up the fortification programme, the food regulator held a meeting with the premix industry in March 2017. The minutes of the meeting recognise DSM as the only premix supplier for rice fortification. In the meeting, the firms decided on a price range for both premix manufacturing and fortified rice kernels. “FSSAI does not fix any market price of any food commodity,” said the government’s food regulator over mail. However, the minutes of the meeting clearly show each premix supplier enumerating the price range of the premix they offer.

Experts say the fact that the resource centre is intertwined with non-profits funded by firms with commercial interests in the fortification policy raises ethical questions about its functioning.

“Having the Food Fortification Resource Centre in FSSAI requires investigation about its role,” Dr Arun Gupta, a paediatrician and convenor of the Alliance Against Conflict of Interest (AACI), told The Collective over mail. “The majority of FFRC partners are funded by the food industry; why on earth should they be asked to play the role of a resource centre?”



“FSSAI invites various stakeholders to attend meetings for better understanding. However they do not have any role to decide policy matters etc,” the FSSAI told The Collective via mail in response to detailed queries.



None of the meetings on fortification in the files that The Collective reviewed, however, involved civil society or consumer groups not linked to food businesses. This was a departure from the meetings held, for example, on the contentious issue of the government’s front-of-pack labelling policy, which involved a more diverse set of stakeholders.