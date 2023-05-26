Investigating fortified rice: Govt bungled pilot projects, confidential NITI Aayog report shows

The Union government’s apex think tank NITI Aayog found the Modi government bungled its pilot projects, designed to collect crucial scientific evidence on the impact of fortified rice on citizens’ health. It wrote a confidential report, which was never made public.

The Collective is now revealing the findings of the report.

Read part one of the series here on how the Narendra Modi-led Union government ordered that 80 crore Indians be fed fortified rice despite high-ranking officials and public health experts calling for wider consultations to understand the adverse effects of feeding iron-laced rice on human health, particularly that of children, before rolling out the scheme.

Once the orders to make fortified rice mandatory for all central government food security schemes had been passed, NITI Aayog decided to study how “prepared the ecosystem” was to ensure the supply of fortified rice and what “bottlenecks existed before the programme.”

But what it found was damning. None of the pilot projects that NITI Aayog reviewed had carried out the basic but most essential surveys to map the existing levels of micronutrient deficiency in the district population before forcing them to consume the fortified rice for a year. In other words, the pilots were fundamentally flawed and incapable of assessing the safety and efficacy of fortified rice.

It also found that the pilots were marred by patchy response from states, botched quality control, lax scientific parameters and shoddy supervision. The report reveals how the Aayog’s officials found quality checks missing despite India’s food safety regulator listing fortified rice kernels — 'grains' of rice dough laced with micronutrients — under its ‘high risk’ category. Food items categorised as high risk are to be inspected carefully and are dangerous for public health when not well-produced.

The report, marked confidential, did not matter much anyway. After Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s grand announcement in August 2021 to universalise fortified rice and the government’s subsequent rollout of a programme in April 2022 following up on the Prime Minister’s announcement, the report’s findings on the failed pilot projects had no takers.

The government has so far allocated over 137.74 lakh tonnes of fortified rice across all states. Part two of the series today reveals how government officials flagged shoddy implementation of the scheme eight months after the Prime Minister announced it.

Critical Deficiencies

Fortified rice grains are prepared by beating normal rice into a dough, and mixing them with powdered micronutrients, known as premix. This dough is then machine-carved into grains to resemble rice, known as fortified rice kernels (FRK). One such kernel is mixed with 100 normal rice grains and supplied through public distribution system.

NITI Aayog flagged major lacunae in each step of the process, beginning with the preparation of kernels, after visiting 7 of the 11 districts where the scheme is being implemented. On the ground, they found none of the districts had in place a process to regulate the quality of premix used so that there is no underdosing or overdosing of micronutrients, none checked the sample of fortified rice that reached schools, anganwadis (state-run daycare that caters to infants, pregnant women and lactating mothers) and public distribution shops for quality despite Central guidelines calling for this, and none had set up project monitoring units to evaluate how the scheme was being implemented.

In the kitchens of Gujarat, they heard complaints that the fortified rice “looked different, took more time to boil and tasted insipid”, belying the Centre’s claim that fortified rice will have greater acceptance than an iron pill because it demands no lifestyle change.

The NITI Aayog report paints the picture that the Modi government’s major health policy intervention, affecting over half of India’s population, was a leap of blind faith. We break down the report’s findings, detailing what went wrong during the pilots.

No Surveys for Scientific Evaluation

When the intention of rolling out fortified rice is to tackle micronutrient deficiency, the government should know the extent of deficiency in its people. To find out, researchers have to first monitor the level of nutrition in the population by looking at markers that indicate deficiency. This is called a baseline survey. They then have to supply iron-fortified rice to beneficiaries for 12–18 months to see if fortified rice is working its magic. NITI Aayog’s confidential report shows that in none of the districts its officials visited, the baseline survey, which was “needed for scientific impact evaluation”, was conducted.