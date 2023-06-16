Rice war intensifies in Karnataka: Cong posts letter of commitment by FCI

Speaking to reporters, the BJP reporters had stated if he is not "lying", then he should show the letter by FCI promising rice to Karnataka state. Let them stop making false allegations and provide money to people to buy the rice. The Centre has not sent a letter that they will send the rice so that the Congress government projects it as its scheme and then distributes it to the people.

"You point fingers at the Centre for the task which you are unable to do. I expected Siddaramaiah to start making allegations after four or five months. But, he has begun already. You declared that the free rice scheme would be implemented from July 1 and now you blame the central government. You debit money into the accounts of BPL holders, they will buy the rice," he had reiterated.

Congress has given a call for a state-wide protest against the Centre's move of refusing rice to the state.