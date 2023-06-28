"We will give cash": Karnataka govt checkmates Centre's refusal to give rice

Determined to implement its poll promise of giving 10 kg of rice per person to Below Poverty Line (BPL) ration card holders in the state under the Anna Bhagya Scheme, the Karnataka cabinet on Wednesday, 28 June, decided to give cash instead of 5 kg of rice until the state government can procure it from various sources.

The money will be transferred to BPL card holders accounts directly. The sum is to be calculated according to the price set for rice by the Food Corporation of India (FCI) — Rs 170 for 5 kg of rice per month. This amount will cost the state government Rs 750 to Rs 800 crore per month.

Food and civil supplies minister K.H. Muniyappa said, “Since the date for launching Anna Bhagya has arrived (July 1) and we had given [our] word, the cabinet decided that till the time the rice is supplied, we will give money at the rate of Rs 34 per kg, which is the Food Corporation of India (FCI) rate, to the (BPL) ration card holders."

A single person listed on the beneficiary card will get Rs 170 a month. A two-person household will entitle the holder to Rs 340. If there are five members, then they will get Rs 850 a month.