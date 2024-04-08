Karnataka health minister's Muslim wife gets slurs from BJP MLA

For the second time in five years, Karnataka health and family welfare minister Dinesh Gundu Rao's wife Tabassum, alias Tabu Rao, has been the target of the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) crass statements concerning her religion, Islam.

The latest derogatory remarks over her identity as a Muslim person have been made by BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, representing the Vijayapura Assembly constituency. The trigger for the attack was a tweet by her husband after the National Investigation Agency (NIA) detained and questioned a BJP worker from Shivamogga in connection with the Rameshwaram Cafe blast case on 5 April.

Around 10 people were injured after a blast took place at Bengaluru's popular Rameshwaram Cafe on 1 March.

'With the NIA arresting a BJP worker, does it not imply BJP's involvement in the Rameshwaram Cafe blast? Is there any clearer evidence that the saffron extremism propagated by the BJP in the name of religious protection is causing serious issues? What response does the central BJP, enforcing RSS ideologies nationwide, have to this?' Rao said in a tweet in Kannada.