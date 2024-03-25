Will Sangh Parivar abandon slogan 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' coined by a Muslim, Kerala CM asks

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday, 25 March said the slogans 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' and 'Jai Hind' were first raised by two Muslims and asked whether the Sangh Parivar would be ready to abandon them.

Reaching out to the minority community in this Muslim-dominated north Kerala district, the veteran CPI(M) leader said Muslim rulers, cultural icons and officials had played a significant role in the country's history and independence movement.

Drawing examples from history to prove his point, Vijayan said a Muslim man named Azimullah Khan had coined the slogan 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai'.

"Some Sangh Parivar leaders who came here have asked those who sat in front of them to chant the slogan 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai'. Who coined the slogan? I don't know whether the Sangh Parivar knows that his name is Azimullah Khan," the CM said.

He remarked that he didn't know whether they would stop using the slogan as it was a Muslim who came up with it.