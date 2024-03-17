Will NPR, NRC follow CAA? Answer clouded in doublespeak

After CAA (Citizenship [Amendment] Act), can we expect an NPR (National Population Register) and an NRC (National Register of Citizens)? That would depend on who in government one believes.

Let’s have a look at the real chronology. After the Shaheen Bagh protests began, the prime minister at a rally in Delhi on 22 December 2019 said: "I want to tell the 130 crore people of India that ever since my government came to power in 2014… from then until now… there has been no discussion on NRC anywhere… we only had to implement it in Assam to follow Supreme Court directives."

His claim went against the public statements made by the home minister only days earlier. On 10 December, Amit Shah said in Parliament that "is desh mein NRC hokar rahega (there will definitely be an NRC in this nation) and "maan ke chaliye NRC aane wala hai" (you must assume that NRC is to come).

At an election rally in Jharkhand on 3 December, Shah even set a deadline for NRC’s completion — 2024 — saying "each and every infiltrator will be identified and expelled before the next election".

Modi had himself promised to bring the NRC in his 2019 manifesto, which read: "There has been a huge change in the cultural and linguistic identity of some areas due to illegal immigration, resulting in an adverse impact on local people’s livelihood and employment. We will expeditiously complete the National Register of Citizens process in these areas on priority. In the future, we will implement the NRC in a phased manner in other parts of the country."