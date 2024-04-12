Karnataka: The BJP's rebel trouble, and why a Lingayat mahaswami is upset

In Karnataka, can the BJP repeat its 2019 performance to retain 25 of the 28 Lok Sabha seats it won? That’s what it needs; but with a Congress government in the saddle in the state and the infighting in its own ranks, that appears to be a tall order.

The Congress, in comparison, looks more cohesive, exuding confidence that it will be able to wrest at least 15 seats, if not more. Its confidence was borne out by a pre-poll survey from Kannada digital platform Eedina.com conducted between 15 February and 5 March, which predicted 17 seats for the Congress and 11 for the NDA, based on a sample size of 52,678 respondents. Eedina.com had correctly predicted a big win for the Congress in its pre-poll survey for the 2023 Assembly elections.

In contrast, another pre-poll survey, this one by News18, predicted that the BJP will again win 25 seats and the Congress just three. Meanwhile, Karnataka minister Priyank Kharge has claimed that an internal survey conducted by the RSS found the BJP bagging less than 200 seats across the country and only eight in the state.

The Congress reposes its confidence in its five guarantees promised before the Assembly election as well, with women the primary beneficiaries of three. Free rides for women in state-run buses, Rs 2,000 per month to female heads of poor families, and free electricity up to 200 units, allowing women to save a little more, will have consolidated support among half the electorate, the party hopes.

The Axis My India exit poll for last year’s Assembly elections had shown the Congress to secure 11 per cent more women’s votes than the BJP.

