States 360°: Karnataka - Lingayats assert non-Hindu cred; language row back

Quest for separate identity

Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, the revival of the demand for a separate religious identity for the Veerashaiva Lingayat community has set off ripples in Karnataka political circles. The 24th annual convention of the All India Veerashaiva Mahasabha (AIVM), held at Davangere, has resolved to be independent of Hindu identity and has pushed for separate religious status.

The Mahasabha asked its community members not to describe themselves as Hindu in the forthcoming population census or caste census. This decision was taken among the eight resolutions adopted by delegates at the convention.

"All community members are advised not to use the term “Hindu” to describe their religious identity in the next census. They should shun names of sub-castes. They should only use the terms Veerashaiva or Lingayat to describe themselves. This is for the good of society and to tell the world about the specific numbers of our community," stated the resolution.

Veerashaivism, a 12th-century reformist movement spearheaded by poet-saint Basaveshwara, symbolised dissent and challenged the established Brahmanical order. It espoused the cause of removing inequalities in the Hindu social order by establishing a new egalitarian religious sect of worship-ping Shiva. While it rejected most of the broad Hindu traditions, it also assimilated several aspects, making the demand for a separate religious status a rather complicated affair.

The followers of this stream, the Lingayats, are a politically and socially prominent community, accounting for nearly 17 per cent of the state’s population. For a long time, they were seen as a dependable vote bank for the BJP.