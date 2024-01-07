States 360°: Odisha - Who succeeds Patnaik? Also, Lord Jagannath to the fore

Jai Jagannath!

While Ayodhya is hogging the limelight with the consecration of the Ram Temple slated for 22 January, the Naveen Patnaik-led Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and the state government is playing its own Hindutva card. The dedication of the Jagannath Temple corridor project has been scheduled on 17 January, with invites going out to trustees of 187 major temples across the country, including Vaishno Devi, Kamakhya Temple and Shirdi Sai Temple, as well as VIPs, corporate czars and celebrities.

The move to position itself as the flagbearer of ‘Odiya pride’ and the ‘custodian’ of Lord Jagannath is being widely seen as an effort to take on the BJP, which is making a concerted effort to wrest power in the state. The BJD had won 112 out of the 147 assembly seats in 2019 but only 12 of the 21 Lok Sabha seats, with the BJP improving its tally to eight.

The Shree Mandira Parikrama Project (SMPP) involves the development of the periphery of the Jagannath temple in Puri at a cost of Rs 943 crore. The project is designed to transform the temple into a modern centre for 15,000 pilgrims at a time, with queue management, baggage screening, cloakrooms, drinking water, toilets, facilities for washing hands/ feet, information-cum-donation kiosks, shelter pavilions for shade and rest, multi-level car parking, a dedicated shuttle-cum-emergency lane for accommodating police, fire and emergency vehicles, an integrated command-and-control centre, and souvenir shops.

Drawing inspiration from the Ram Janmabhoomi trust’s mobilisation effort, the Odisha government is planning to collect betel nuts and fistfuls of rice from each household starting 5 January 2024. The emphasis will be on village panchayats. People will be mobilised from each block and taken to Puri at the state’s expense. LED screens will be set up in all panchayats and blocks to enable people to watch the live telecast of the inauguration. Media reports indicate that the initial budget of Rs 4,000 crore has now been increased to Rs 4,214 crore.

****