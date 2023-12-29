STATES 360°: Maharashtra - Uddhav takes on Adani, Pawar goes to the races

A blank cheque to Adani?

Even before the Eknath Shinde-led government could resolve one agitation, they have created another by their arbitrariness over the Dharavi redevelopment project. The project was awarded to Adani Infrastructure Ltd over a better bid by a Saudi Arabian conglomerate, which has now gone to court against that decision.

In the months since the Adanis won the bid, however, there are no drawings on the board and no clarity on what Dharavi residents can expect in return for surrendering their home-business spaces. Now the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), led by Uddhav Thackeray, has decided to open another flank against Adani.

After Mumbai Congress chief Varsha Gaikwad, who represents Dharavi in the Maharashtra assembly, charged the Adanis with sending gangsters and retired encounter specialists to intimidate residents into vacating, the Shiv Sena (UBT) led a morcha on 15 December directly to Adani’s offices at the Bandra-Kurla Complex, and targeted not just the industrialist but also Narendra Modi and Devendra Fadnavis for giving Adani a ‘blank cheque’ for the project.

Thackeray based the allegation on the fact that there are seven lakh families living in Dharavi, but only 95,000 of them have been held eligible. Demanding that all families, whether eligible or not, be declared beneficiaries of 500 sq ft of redeveloped space each, he described the Dharavi redevelopment as the biggest scam going in the world, given that Gautam Adani has been accorded a TDR (transferable development rights) of one to one (1:1) in return for said redevelopment.

TDR is a system evolved by the Maharashtra government in the 1980s to facilitate the redevelopment of slums, whereby builders get free land for commercial development. The ratio is usually ten to one, meaning for every 1,000 sq ft developed, they can build up to 100 sq ft in expensive areas.