States 360°: West Bengal – a ground zero governor, and an all new Kabuliwala

Bose vs Basu/ Writer vs Writer

When West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose completed one year in office in November, he declared that he wanted to be a “Ground Zero Governor”, on the field and among the people. Whatever he meant by ‘ground zero governor’, Bose, a former IAS officer of the Kerala cadre, is doing enough to stay in the news. While he has avoided attacking chief minister Mamata Banerjee on social media, he and the state’s education minister Bratya Basu have been waging a proxy war.

When Basu accused Bose of destroying higher education in the state as de facto chancellor of several universities, the governor warned the media to wait for ‘the stroke of midnight hour’ when they would see what ‘action’ meant, he promised. In the event, action turned out to be a sealed envelope dispatched to the chief minister from Raj Bhavan at midnight.

It ended in an anti-climax when neither Bose nor the chief minister would reveal what the content of the mystery envelope was. Basu, meanwhile, posted in mock horror that there was a vampire on the prowl in the city and citizens better beware.