STATES 360°: Uttarakhand - how stupid is Operation Smart City?

One of the Modi government’s pet themes has been the transformation of our capital cities into ‘Smart Cities’. Dehradun was no exception, being included in the Smart Cities Mission in June 2017. Ostensibly, the Mission would focus on ‘core infrastructure’ and a ‘clean and sustainable environment’ that would ‘give a decent quality of life to citizens through the application of 'smart solutions'. In other words, the upgradation of water, electricity and transport services would make the city a better place to live in. Has this happened? Does Dehradun now qualify as a smart city?

How smart is a city where internet services have been shut down for the last 20 days? The reason? A beautification drive launched by municipal authorities in honour of the Global Investors Summit held in Dehradun on 8–9 December.

In a truly inspired move to declutter the cityscape, all loose and dangling wires of internet service providers were cut. The ensuing broadband blackout continues to date. The fact that it affected critical operations in government offices such as the RTO, banks, GST offices, payment gateways at shops and business complexes does not seem to concern the state administration.

The aim of this ludicrous exercise was undoubtedly to impress our prime minister and home minister, both of whom held forth at the international meet. Who cared that the fallout seriously hampered the livelihoods of thousands of people (including this correspondent) who need an internet connection for work and other daily activities?