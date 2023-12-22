STATES 360°: Northeast India - how many arms, how many foreigners?

How many foreigners?

Bongaigaon resident Forhad Ali was declared a foreigner in 2019 owing to a mismatch in the spelling of his father’s name in official documents (Habi Rahman and Habibar Rahman). Gauhati High Court has referred the case back for review even as an affidavit filed by the Assam government in the HC conceded that 85 per cent of the people initially declared to be ‘foreigners’ were eventually found to be Indians.

The Union government, meanwhile, informed the Supreme Court that between 2017 and 2022, as many as 14,346 foreigners were deported from the country. The government revealed that 100 foreigners’ tribunals are presently working in Assam and as of 31 October 2023, more than 3.34 lakh cases had been disposed of, while 97,714 cases were still pending.

Responding to the Supreme Court’s query posed on 7 December, the government claimed that 32,381 people who had settled in India between 1966 and 1971 were detected as foreigners under the orders of the foreigner's tribunal. The court had enquired about the estimated inflow of illegal immigrants into India, including but not confined to Assam after 25 March 1971.

"The detection, detention and deportation of such illegally staying foreign nationals is a complex ongoing process. Since entry of such foreign nationals into the country is clandestine and surreptitious, it is not possible to collect accurate data of such illegal immigrants living in various parts of the country," the government said. Details of the working of the Assam Police, fencing of borders, border patrols and other mechanisms adopted to dissuade infiltration were also shared with the court.

A five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud is hearing a batch of pleas on the validity of section 6A of the Citizenship Act, which relates to illegal immigrants in Assam.

The provision was inserted into the Citizenship Act as a special provision to deal with the citizenship of people covered under the Assam Accord. It says those who came to Assam on or after 1 January 1966, but before 25 March 1971, from specified territories including Bangladesh, per the Citizenship Act amended in 1985, and since then are residents of the northeastern state, must register themselves under section 18 to acquire Indian citizenship.

***