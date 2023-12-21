STATES 360°: Telangana - winds of change and challenge

The politics of ‘power’

India’s youngest state has had a long history of farm distress, erratic power supply and poor irrigation facilities. These issues once again dominated the assembly election campaign last month. The new Congress government has been quick to hold a review meeting and release a white paper on the power sector.

In 2014, when Telangana was formed, the state government started with dues of Rs 1,281 crore, said government sources. This figure has ballooned to Rs 81,000 crore, with even municipalities and municipal corporations defaulting on paying power distribution companies.

A grim chief minister Revanth Reddy informed the state that it had purchased power worth Rs 30,000 crore from other states since 2014. The reality is clearly not as rosy as the outgoing BRS (Bharat Rashtra Samithi) had been claiming.

The challenge before the Congress government now is to find resources to fund its poll promises — including free electricity up to 200 units for all domestic consumers, which is expected to cost Rs 4,800 crore per year and free 24/7 power supply to farmers, which will entail another annual burden of Rs 10,000 crore.

Free power to farmers has been an emotive campaign issue. Contrary to the BRS’ claims that it had ensured 24/7 free power supply to the agriculture sector, the new government has said that only 12-14 hours’ supply was provided.

“Fixing meters to agricultural pump sets and setting an upper consumption limit for the free power benefit must be the starting points to address the power sector woes," suggests Dr N. Jayaprakash Narayan, former bureaucrat and founder of Lok Satta, a national NGO working in the area of democratic and electoral reforms.

