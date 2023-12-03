Will revive democracy in Telangana: Revanth Reddy

Dedicating Congress' win in the Assembly elections to Telangana’s martyrs, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) President A. Revanth Reddy said on Sunday that the party will work to revive democracy in the state and fulfil the aspirations of the people.

The Congress leader told mediapersons at party headquarters Gandhi Bhavan that the state secretariat will be thrown open for public while the Pragati Bhavan, the official residence of the Chief Minister, will be renamed as Ambedkar Praja Bhavan.

Revanth Reddy, who is the front-runner for the CM's post, assured that the government will work to help the poor and take Telangana ahead on the path of development.

Alleging that democratic values were undermined by the BRS government, the TPCC chief said the Congress will work to revive the same and will be in the forefront to protect human rights.

He recalled that it was on December 3, 2009 when Srikanta Chary laid down his life for Telangana, adding that the mandate given by the people of state on December 3, 2023 is a fitting tribute to him.