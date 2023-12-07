Hours after taking over as CM, Revanth Reddy keeps his promise to Rajini

Soon after taking oath as the first Congress chief minister of Telangana, A Revanth Reddy has signed two files, the first relating to the implementation of six guarantees given by the Congress party to the people of Telangana, the second to fulfil a promise he had made during his election campaign to a woman named Rajini, who suffers from dwarfism, to give her a job. On Thursday, Rajini was specially invited to meet the new CM, who signed the order to give her a government job.

On 17 October, Reddy had given a written assurance to Rajini that she would be the first person to get a government job if the Congress came to power in the state, and had also handed her a signed guarantee card when she met him at the party headquarters Gandhi Bhavan. Rajini, a post-graduate, had told Reddy that she was not getting a job even in private companies.