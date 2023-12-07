Hours after taking over as CM, Revanth Reddy keeps his promise to Rajini
In a public address following his swearing in as chief minister, Reddy promised that the Congress government would be a people's government
Soon after taking oath as the first Congress chief minister of Telangana, A Revanth Reddy has signed two files, the first relating to the implementation of six guarantees given by the Congress party to the people of Telangana, the second to fulfil a promise he had made during his election campaign to a woman named Rajini, who suffers from dwarfism, to give her a job. On Thursday, Rajini was specially invited to meet the new CM, who signed the order to give her a government job.
On 17 October, Reddy had given a written assurance to Rajini that she would be the first person to get a government job if the Congress came to power in the state, and had also handed her a signed guarantee card when she met him at the party headquarters Gandhi Bhavan. Rajini, a post-graduate, had told Reddy that she was not getting a job even in private companies.
Filling up all vacancies in government departments had been one of the key election promises by the Congress. In a public address following his swearing in as chief minister, Reddy promised that the Congress government would be a people's government. “We are not rulers. We are servants of the people,” he said.
He recalled that Telangana was formed owing to the sacrifices of the people, and with the firm determination of former Congress president Sonia Gandhi in meeting the long-pending demands of the people. He said the people of Telangana had many dreams at the time of the state's formation, but those dreams remained unfulfilled during the last 10 years.
Declaring that the people of Telangana have silently suffered under "autocratic rule", he announced that the iron fencing in front of the chief minister’s official residence Pragati Bhavan had been dismantled by his government immediately after coming to power. He also declared the renaming of Pragati Bhavan as Jyotirao Phule Praja Bhavan, and said a 'praja darbar' (general assembly) would be held there at 10.00 am on Friday.
He assured the people that he would try to solve their problems as their "son and brother".
Reddy added that Telangana will now usher in 'Indiramma rajyam', which will ensure social justice and inclusive development, and promised to do justice to students, the unemployed, and families of martyrs.
