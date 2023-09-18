Telangana: Congress lists 6 guarantees, Rahul Gandhi promises will be fulfilled

A day after the Indian National Congress sounded the poll bugle in Telangana with a mammoth rally near Hyderabad, Rahul Gandhi reiterated that the party's six guarantees will be fulfilled “regardless of what the partnership of BJP–BRS–AIMIM does”.

Rahul Gandhi’s promise assumes particular significance as Telangana observers believe that the grand old party—which was instrumental in the formation of the state of Telangana—is on a path to resurgence in the state, which goes to the polls this year.

In a four-corner contest, the Congress was initially seen as a non-player. However, the wind is changing fast, believe observers.