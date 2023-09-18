Telangana: Congress lists 6 guarantees, Rahul Gandhi promises will be fulfilled
Gandhi’s reiteration of his Karnataka promise is significant, observers believe, because the party, which was instrumental in the formation of Telangana, is resurgent in the state
A day after the Indian National Congress sounded the poll bugle in Telangana with a mammoth rally near Hyderabad, Rahul Gandhi reiterated that the party's six guarantees will be fulfilled “regardless of what the partnership of BJP–BRS–AIMIM does”.
Rahul Gandhi’s promise assumes particular significance as Telangana observers believe that the grand old party—which was instrumental in the formation of the state of Telangana—is on a path to resurgence in the state, which goes to the polls this year.
In a four-corner contest, the Congress was initially seen as a non-player. However, the wind is changing fast, believe observers.
When Telangana was separated from the north-western part of Andhra Pradesh in 2014, the Congress-led UPA government was in power. UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi had played a crucial role in the formation of Telangana.
Addressing the mammoth rally, which was attended by more than 10 lakh people, Sonia Gandhi on Sunday, 17 September, made a promise to fulfil six guarantees (listed at the end of this article).
“I, along with my colleagues, had the opportunity to be part of the birth of this great state, Telangana,” Sonia Gandhi said.
“Rs 2,500 per month financial assistance will be given to women in Telangana under the Mahalakshmi scheme, gas cylinders at Rs 500 and free travel for women in TSRC buses across the state. To fulfil the aspirations of the people of Telangana, we are announcing six guarantees and we are committed to fulfilling each one of them,” she added.
Explaining some of the guarantees, Rahul Gandhi on Monday, 18 September 2023, brushed aside the rival BJP–BRS–AIMIM alliance as he wrote on X (formerly Twitter): 'Our firm conviction is that women are the cornerstone of a successful society. That's why we have brought the Mahalakshmi scheme to empower the women of Telangana.'
“Our model of governance, as observed in the states where we are in power, is to seed an idea, nurture its growth, and then scale it to benefit every section of society,” said Rahul Gandhi.
After Karnataka, it is Telangana where the guarantees offered by the Congress have created ripples. The INC's increased traction among the masses has certainly added to the worries of the BRS (Bharat Rastra Samithi), which has been in the power for last 10 years. Pundits believe a combination of Congress’ welfarism and caste sensitivity can dethrone the K. Chandrasekhar Rao government.
Here are the 6 guarantees put forth by the Congress:
Rs 2,500 grant per month
Free bus travel across the state on state buses
LPG cylinder for Rs 500
Rs 15,000 for farmers every year
Rs 12,000 for agricultural labour
Rs 500 bonus for paddy crop
200 units of electricity free for all households
Land for the construction of a pucca house plus Rs 5,000 for people not having their own home
250 square yards plot for all Telangana movement fighters
Rs 5 lakh to every student under the scheme
A Telangana international school in every mandal
Monthly pension of Rs 4,000
Health insurance of Rs 10 lakh under the Rajiv Arogayasti Insurance scheme
