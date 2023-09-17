Congress promises a ‘golden Telangana’ if voted to power

Stating that it is ready to make history in Telangana, the Congress Working Committee (CWC) on Sunday, 16 September, appealed to the people to cast their votes for the party in the upcoming Assembly and Parliament elections to "reignite the dream of a golden Telangana".

Claiming that the Congress government in Karnataka delivered on its guarantees within 100 days, it said the Congress party does not make empty promises or 'jumlas' but makes history. “The Congress party is ready to make history in Telangana,” it said.

The CWC alleged that nine years after Telangana was formed, "the promise of Bangaru (golden) Telangana lies shattered, betrayed by governments both in Delhi and Hyderabad".

The highest decision-making body of the party issued an appeal to the people of Telangana at the end of the two-day meeting in Hyderabad and a few hours before the public rally to be held on the city outskirts, where it will unveil six guarantees to the people of Telangana.