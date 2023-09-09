Congress constitutes several panels for Telangana polls

The Congress has constituted various committees including election management committee, manifesto committee and strategy committee for the upcoming assembly elections in Telangana.

The election manifesto committee will be headed by Damodar Raja Narsimha, as per the communique issued by Congress general secretary in-charge organisation K.C. Venugopal.

Among the members of the panel are Vamshi Chand Reddy, E. Komraiah, Jaganlal Naik and Fakruddin.

Duddilla Sridhar Babu has been appointed as chairman and Gaddam Prasad as vice-chairman of the manifesto committee. The strategy committee will be headed by Premsagar Rao.