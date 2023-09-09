Congress constitutes several panels for Telangana polls
The election manifesto committee will be headed by Damodar Raja Narsimha, as per a communique issued by Congress general secretary in-charge organisation K.C. Venugopal
The Congress has constituted various committees including election management committee, manifesto committee and strategy committee for the upcoming assembly elections in Telangana.
The election manifesto committee will be headed by Damodar Raja Narsimha, as per the communique issued by Congress general secretary in-charge organisation K.C. Venugopal.
Among the members of the panel are Vamshi Chand Reddy, E. Komraiah, Jaganlal Naik and Fakruddin.
Duddilla Sridhar Babu has been appointed as chairman and Gaddam Prasad as vice-chairman of the manifesto committee. The strategy committee will be headed by Premsagar Rao.
In addition, the party has also constituted an AICC programme implementation committee, publicity committee, charge sheet committee, communications committee, and training committee.
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has approved the proposal for constitution of these committees with immediate effect, the party statement said.
Assembly elections in Telangana are scheduled to be held later this year, with the Congress taking on the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS).
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines