Rahul Gandhi: no need to hide India's poor and animals during G20

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday took a swipe at the Centre saying that there was no need to hide reality from the visiting dignitaries and guests amid the ongoing G20 Summit in the national capital.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), he said: “Government of India is hiding our poor people and animals. There is no need to hide India’s reality from our guests.”

His remarks came after the Congress on Saturday shared a video of a labourers' camp on the micro-blogging platform, a slum in Delhi's Vasant Vihar which has been hidden from public view ahead of the G20 Summit.

“The government considers us insects. Are we not human?", says Rani, a resident of Delhi. "Before G20, Modi government has covered their houses with curtains to hide its failure. Because the king hates the poor.”