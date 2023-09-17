We want to elevate Telangana to new heights: Sonia Gandhi

Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Sunday said that she and her party had played a role in Telangana's birth and now the Congress wants the to elevate the state to new heights of dveleopment and progress.

Addressing a rally in Tukkuguda near Hyderabad, Sonia Gandhi said, "I along with my colleagues had the opportunity to be a part of the birth of this great state, Telangana. Now, it is our duty to elevate the state to new heights," Gandhi said.

Telangana was carved out of Andhra Pradesh and offcially became a state on 2 June 2014 under the Congress-led UPA-2 government. Earlier, on 30 July 2013, the Congress Working Committee had passed a resolution to recommend the formation of a separate Telangana state.

Sonia Gandhi said it is her dream to see the party's government in Telangana that will work for all sections of society, and appealed to people to support the Congress.