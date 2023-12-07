Telangana: Revanth Reddy takes oath, Cong appoints first Dalit deputy CM

Congress leader Revanth Reddy took oath as the first Congress chief minister of Telangana — created after its separation from undivided Andhra Pradesh in 2014 — on Thursday.

In the presence of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, and senior leaders Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and Rahul Gandhi, governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan also administered the oath to 11 other ministers on Thursday afternoon at Lal Bahadur Shastri Stadium in the state capital Hyderabad.

In a historic move, Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka was sworn in as the state's first Dalit deputy chief minister.

The Revantha Redddy cabinet includes prominent leaders such as Vikramarka, Uttam Kumar Reddy, Venkat Reddy, Ponnam Prabhakar, D Sridhar Babu, and Damodar Raja Narasimha, addressing concerns raised by senior leaders.