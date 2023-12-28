STATES 360°|Goa: Identity crises or plurality?

Worse, many Goans had pre-emptively registered their own or their children’s births with Lisbon (step 1, remotely done), and not followed through to a Portuguese identity card (step 2) or passport (step 3). Birth registration was widely understood as an insurance of sorts, like saving for college education—that now leaves these individuals in a legal limbo.

Further fanning the matter into a conflagration, a recent High Court interpretation now sees those with revoked passports as an offender with no chance of an Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) card either— a middle ground to those who might move to Europe and then take some time to decide on surrendering citizenship or not—and no legal right to even live and work in India.

The Goa Passport Office, in the past year, has reportedly revoked one out of every 15–20 passports sent for surrender (a step that precedes renewal too). Previously, the passport renewal process helped correct names for submission to Portuguese authorities, paving the way for citizenship. Now, everything hinging on the date of birth registration in Portugal has a domino effect on rights to property (be it land or a bank account) and inheritance.

The lone Rajya Sabha MP from Goa, Sadanand Sheth Tanavade, highlighted the dire consequences for approximately 70 individuals (many in Goa believe the number is much higher) who have had their Indian passports revoked and are now citizens of neither nation. He underscored too that it is only humane that those affected get due guidance in adapting to the changes and solving the conundrums, as once-citizens and their children. Yet, a year from the ministry notification, the government is yet to amend its policy or provide any support.