Goa govt makes it mandatory for beach shacks to sell state staple: fish curry–rice

Shacks on Goa’s beaches will now have to mandatorily serve fish curry–rice, a staple of the coastal state, along with whatever other Indian and international cuisines they may specialise in, says state tourism minister Rohan Khaunte.

The compulsory inclusion of the coconut-based preparation, savoured for its tangy and spicy taste, in the menu is part of the state’s new Shack Policy that aims to promote the Goan cuisine, the minister said on Sunday, 8 October.

Until now, shacks along the shoreline offered North Indian food, but Goan dishes were not available at these places, he said.

The government has now made it compulsory for shacks to "display and serve" Goan food, including fish curry–rice, he said.

"We have to project our rich cuisine to tourists,” Khaunte said.