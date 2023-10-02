Goa heading towards its worst form of economic crisis, says LoP Yuri Alemao

Leader of Opposition Yuri Alemao on Monday, 2 October, alleged that Goa is heading towards the worst form of economic crisis with a debt burden of Rs 2 lakh on every person.

Alemao was speaking during a programme organised by the Congress party in Panaji to commemorate the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

“Mahatma Gandhi always said that poverty is the biggest form of violence and hence he tried to eradicate poverty. But today if you see… Goa is heading towards the worst form of economic crisis. There is a debt burden of Rs 2 lakh on every person,” Yuri Alemao said.

According to him, the Goa government is recklessly borrowing loans and hence the debt burden on Goans is increasing.