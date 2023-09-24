Women's Reservation Bill: Goa CM should induct women MLAs in cabinet, says Congress

Congress has urged the Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant to include three women legislators in his 12 members male dominated cabinet, if he wants to ‘sanman’ (respect) women.

Permanent Invitee of Congress Working Committee Girish Chodankar has asked the Chief Minister to prove that BJP is committed to give ‘Sanman’ to women.

“There is no need for any census or delimitation process needed for these women legislator to be inducted in the cabinet. The Chief Minister can very well decide on it and reshuffle the cabinet,” Chodankar, former Chief of Goa Congress, said.

He was reacting to the statement of Pramod Sawant that the BJP government under the leadership of Narendra Modi is giving ‘Sanman’ to women by way of ‘women’s reservation’ and 13 seats will be reserved for women in Goa assembly.

“If this is the case then why there is not a single woman minister in his cabinet. BJP has full majority in the Goa legislative assembly. Nobody can stop them from taking the decision to induct three elected women legislatures in cabinet,” Chodankar said.

He said that when Sawant makes tall claims and boasts of giving ‘Sanman’ to women, he should also consider giving them ministerial berths.

“Why did he fail to give them ‘Sanman from the last two years,” Chodankar questioned.